News

Home » News

Woman found dead at Greylands home after domestic dispute, husband missing

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

2 minute read

28 July 2026

06:08 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The woman's body was found lying on a bed.

KZN woman found dead following alleged domestic dispute

Picture: Saps

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A woman was discovered lifeless in a KwaZulu-Natal bedroom a day after neighbours reported hearing a violent argument, with her husband now missing and police investigating.

Body discovered during wellness check

The woman was found dead at her residence in Greylands on Monday, a day after an alleged domestic dispute was reported at the same property.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the property owner’s father grew concerned after not seeing the woman that morning and, together with another tenant, went to check on her.

“They entered the home and discovered her lying motionless on a bed in a bedroom,” Rusa said.

Reaction officers were called out after the property owner asked for help once the woman’s body was found.

Argument reported the night before

Rusa said information gathered at the scene indicated that the woman and her husband had argued and physically fought the previous evening.

The organisation noted that this was not an isolated incident.

“Similar incidents had occurred previously, and the couple regularly consumed alcohol,” Rusa alleged.

The husband could not be located following the discovery of his wife’s body.

Bruising found, cause of death unclear

After discovering her lifeless body, paramedics were called to the scene.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Paramedics from Rusa examined the woman and observed slight bruising to her face and the right side of her chest,” the organisation said.

An open bottle of tablets was also found in the bedroom. Rusa confirmed that the exact cause of death had not yet been determined.

The matter was handed over to local authorities.

“The Tongaat Saps in KZN are investigating further,” Rusa said.

Read more on these topics

domestic violence KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Is Andrea Johnson’s exit a blow to corruption fight? Expert weighs in
Motoring Fuel price pain for motorists next month? Here’s what you could expect at the pump
News Ramaphosa accepts Idac head Andrea Johnson’s resignation
News Top officials who stayed in power after exposés
News SIU freezes ex-Prasa CEO Lucky Montana’s luxury homes in R5.6bn tender corruption probe

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News