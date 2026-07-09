Wife arrested for fatal stabbing after finding husband with woman

North West wife arrested for murder after stabbing husband and woman she found in bedroom.

A bloody scene emerged after a North West husband brought another woman home and led to his wife, who found the pair in their bedroom, stabbing them both in a fit of rage.

In the early hours of Tuesday, 7 July, the police found the body of a naked woman, with multiple stab wounds, lying outside the yard of a house in Ikopeleng Village, near Ramatlabama.

Police found naked body outside home

Officers also found a man, aged 43, with stab wounds to his upper body. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said preliminary investigations indicate that, during the early hours of the morning, the husband allegedly arrived home with another woman while his two children were present.

The children reportedly contacted their 40-year-old mother, who was staying nearby.

According to the police, the wife allegedly arrived home and found her husband with the other woman in their bedroom.

“She allegedly armed herself with a knife and stabbed both of them. The deceased reportedly managed to flee the house but collapsed outside the yard, where she succumbed to her injuries,” the Saps said.

Wife arrested for murder after stabbing husband and woman

The police responded to the complaint at approximately 3:15am.

The officers subsequently arrested the wife and charged her with murder and attempted murder. The suspect is expected to appear before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Following the alleged love triangle dispute, the acting district commissioner of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, Brigadier (Adv) Bigboy Dube, condemned the fatal stabbing.

“Brigadier (Adv) Dube commended the police members for their swift response and the prompt arrest of the suspect,” the police said.

“He further urged members of the public to resolve disputes through peaceful and lawful means rather than resorting to violence.”