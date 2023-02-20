Over 2 000 suspects nabbed in Gauteng for various crimes

Citizen Reporter

More than 2 000 suspects have been arrested in Gauteng for various crimes, including dealing in drugs and drunk driving, during the police’s weekly Operation O Kae Molao.

Most of the suspects were nabbed during the tracing of wanted suspects which is the first phase of the operation conducted by detectives.

Tshwane

In Tshwane, police arrested more than 680 suspects during multiple crime prevention duties that included roadblocks, stop and searches, vehicle checkpoints and compliance inspections.

In Johannesburg, police arrested approximately 570 suspects for various crimes such as possession of suspected stolen property, dealing in drugs, drunk and driving, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, amongst others.

Ekurhuleni

“Ekurhuleni district arrested almost 520 suspects for different crimes and seized drugs, unlicensed firearms and live ammunition,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

On the West Rand police arrested 196 suspects, and in Sedibeng district they nabbed 108 suspects, Sello said.

“Some of the suspects have already been released after paying fines and others are expected to appear in different courts throughout the province starting from Monday,” said Sello.

