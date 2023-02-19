Soweto police officers in the dock for kidnapping, extortion

Citizen Reporter

Two police sergeants are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen goods, after they allegedly demanded cash from a suspect they arrested in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

The officers from Dobsonville, Soweto SAPS were arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday.

According to Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping, four officers from Dobsonville police station on Friday drove to Springs to search the property of the alleged suspect.

They arrested the alleged suspect and confiscated money to the value of R35 000, gold, measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury.

“While inside the police van, the four officers allegedly demanded more money from the suspect, which he did not have at the time.

“They advised him to call his friends to help him raise the requested amount of money. Unfortunately, his friend could not assist,” said Suping.

Two other sergeants on the run

As the officers the suspect, in the state vehicle, told him his friend that he will remain behind bars until the solicited bribe is paid in full.

“The friend reported the incident to Ipid. Investigators worked jointly with SAPS and JMPD to track the officers and the state vehicle.

“The vehicle was found in Roodepoort with only two officers.”

Investigators confiscated the gold, cash and other goods taken from the suspect’s property.

The other two officers are on the run.

Gauteng cops nabbed for alleged corruption, kidnapping

On Friday, three officers facing charges of kidnapping, corruption and defeating the ends of justice were released on bail by Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Sello Tsima, 36, and Edward Magape, 46, from Wierdabrug police station, and Massifo Johannes Mangena, 37 stationed at Midrand SAPS, along with a Congolese national Alain Mbembe, aged 48, were arrested on Tuesday after an identity parade.

“It is alleged that on 17 May 2021, one of the complainants and Mbembe went to Wierdabrug police to open a case of housebreaking and theft against three young ladies, who were attending a house party.

“While at the police station, Tsima who is an investigating officer and Magape told the complainant that he should pay them an amount of R10 000 to investigate the case,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The following day, Mbembe and Mangena “forcefully” took the three ladies to the Wierdabrug police in Centurion where they were detained overnight.

Tsima and Magape requested the family members to pay an amount of R10 000 to release the three ladies.

After accepting the money, Tsima informed the complainant who opened the case against the three ladies that they will appear in court the following day.

“When the complainant arrived in court, he was informed that there was no court appearance, he then proceeded to Wierdabrug police station to report the matter,” said the NPA.

The case has been remanded for 27 February 2023, for the state to acquire a report about Mbembe’s legal status from the Department of Home Affairs.

