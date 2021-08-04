Suspect arrested over Northern Cape police station robbery

Citizen reporter

A man thought to have been involved in the Tsineng police station robbery in the Northern Cape has been arrested.

The 41 year old was nabbed for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition on Tuesday, after the province’s investigation team followed up on a tip-off.

The Tsineng police station robbery took place on Saturday.

Since then, a team comprising of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, Highway Patrol, the dog unit and the local criminal record centre was formed.

The community’s tip-off was lauded by Minister of Police Bheki Cele, who said he hoped this was “a lesson for criminals who think they can hide”.

“Communities are sick and tired of crime and are increasingly working together with police to squeeze out crime.”

On Saturday, police said three armed suspects entered the Tsineng police station pretending to lodge a complaint.

While busy with a police official, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and pointed a firearm at the officer.

The officer was ordered to open the station’s safe, and the suspects proceeded to steal eight pistols, three rifles, two short guns and live ammunition.

All firearms and ammunition have been recovered by police, and the first of the suspects will appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Although the remaining suspects are currently at large, police said they anticipated more arrests in due course.

The Citizen reported earlier this week that guns and ammunition had been stolen from three police stations in less than a year.