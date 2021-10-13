Crime

News | South Africa | Crime

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
2 minute read
13 Oct 2021
4:45 pm

WATCH: Teddy Mafia’s son-in-law survives brazen assassination attempt

Citizen Reporter

Kesavan Isaac Naidoo was shot in both legs but survived the attempted hit.

The son-in-law of Yaganathan Pillay - also known as Teddy Mafia - was shot twice in an attempted assassination in Shallcross on Wednesday. Picture: Screengrab from video

Kesavan Isaac Naidoo, the son-in-law of slain alleged drug boss Teddy Mafia, has survived an attempted hit in Shallcross, Durban, on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows three men getting out of their car and running towards a Toyota Fortuner while firing their guns. The Fortuner then drives away and the three gunmen run towards their getaway car.

Ronnie Pillay, the brother of Yaganathan Pillay – Teddy Mafia’s real name – told TimesLIVE that Naidoo was shot twice.

“Isaac [Naidoo] was shot in both legs and his driver was shot in the hand. Both of them survived. They’re in hospital,” he said.

The assassination attempt allegedly happened on Table Mountain Drive.

Teddy Mafia assassination and beheadings

Teddy Mafia was killed when he was shot twice in the head while standing outside his home in Shallcross in January.

In extraordinary scenes of violence, the two hitmen were then shot, stoned and beheaded. They were then set on fire by community members.

ALSO READ: Durban ‘drug kingpin’ Teddy Mafia shot dead, killers beheaded by community

Before his death, Yaganathan Pillay – a suspected drug dealer – was often the subject of police attention. In 2013, drugs worth R5 million were allegedly found in his house. And in 2016, he was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of guns and drugs worth R1.8 million.

He was arrested again in 2020 when police allegedly found unlicensed guns, R700,000 in cash, as well as gold and silver coins worth around R250,000.

Pillay also made headlines in May 2020 when he was given a police escort home after being released from jail.

NOW READ: Cops confiscate drugs worth R130K from three houses connected to Teddy Mafia

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Another taxi boss gunned down in suspected hit
5 months ago
5 months ago
PREMIUM!

CRIME

Assassinations of Rwandans in SA hurting the country's image
8 months ago
8 months ago

CRIME

Polokwane woman arrested for allegedly taking out R50K hit on estranged husband
2 years ago
2 years ago

WORLD

Former Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for treason
2 years ago
2 years ago


