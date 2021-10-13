WATCH: Teddy Mafia’s son-in-law survives brazen assassination attempt

Citizen Reporter

Kesavan Isaac Naidoo, the son-in-law of slain alleged drug boss Teddy Mafia, has survived an attempted hit in Shallcross, Durban, on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows three men getting out of their car and running towards a Toyota Fortuner while firing their guns. The Fortuner then drives away and the three gunmen run towards their getaway car.

Ronnie Pillay, the brother of Yaganathan Pillay – Teddy Mafia’s real name – told TimesLIVE that Naidoo was shot twice.

“Isaac [Naidoo] was shot in both legs and his driver was shot in the hand. Both of them survived. They’re in hospital,” he said.

The assassination attempt allegedly happened on Table Mountain Drive.

Teddy Mafia assassination and beheadings

Teddy Mafia was killed when he was shot twice in the head while standing outside his home in Shallcross in January.

In extraordinary scenes of violence, the two hitmen were then shot, stoned and beheaded. They were then set on fire by community members.

Before his death, Yaganathan Pillay – a suspected drug dealer – was often the subject of police attention. In 2013, drugs worth R5 million were allegedly found in his house. And in 2016, he was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of guns and drugs worth R1.8 million.

He was arrested again in 2020 when police allegedly found unlicensed guns, R700,000 in cash, as well as gold and silver coins worth around R250,000.

Pillay also made headlines in May 2020 when he was given a police escort home after being released from jail.

