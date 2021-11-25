Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
25 Nov 2021
7:51 pm
Crime

Lobbyists call for better policing instead of stricter gun laws

Sipho Mabena

The Bill has been slammed for trying to take away citizens' right to self defense.

The portfolio committee on police has proposed that the Firearms Control Amendment Bill be held back. Photo: iStock
The decision by Parliament's portfolio committee on police to hold back the contentious Firearms Control Amendment Bill has been welcomed, with lobbyists calling the removal of the "self-defence" clause as a reason to apply for a gun licence as absurd. The committee’s chairperson, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has proposed that the Firearms Control Amendment Bill not be prioritised but held back for further consideration. Instead, the committee agreed to prioritise the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Bill, also known as the DNA Bill, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Amendment Bill as well as the South African Police Service (Saps) Amendment Bill. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/crime/2928623/proliferation-of-illegal-guns-threatens-state-security/...

