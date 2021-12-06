Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
3 minute read
6 Dec 2021
7:01 am
Crime

16 Days of Activism against GBV: SA men still don’t understand consent

Reitumetse Makwea

'Consent is important, as sex without consent is rape'.

Picture: iStock
Only 11 days into 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (GBV) under the theme “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”, GBV activists say SA still has a long way to go before ending what’s dubbed the “second pandemic”, as people still do not understand consent. According to GBV survivor Kgomotso Sebetsa, sexual trauma did not always involve physical force, because there did not have to be be a weapon involved or for the victim to be fighting back, screaming, saying “no” repeatedly, for it to constitute rape or sexual assault. “Sexual coercion, for example, when someone pressures...

