Man overdoses after swallowing drugs to hide them from police

A 31-year old Nigerian national died in Johannesburg after swallowing a drugs in attempt to hide evidence from the police officials.

This was revealed in a statement on Wednesday by the Independent Police investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) members were patrolling along Selby when they noticed a red Polo parked, with a window open, and approached it.

“The driver of the Polo was giving the guy something that looked like drugs,” reads the statement.

“The members approached the Polo and the guy next to window ran away. The Polo also drove off and the police followed the vehicle and stopped it.

“Police searched the vehicle and drugs were found inside. The driver indicated that the drugs belonged to his brother.

“The suspect was arrested and put inside the police vehicle to show the police where his brother was.

“When the brother noticed the police he ran away took out drugs from his front body and swallowed them.”

Ipis said the man then collapsed and an ambulance was called only, but that the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Ipid’s Grace Langa said that a post mortem will be conducted at Hillbrow Mortuary.