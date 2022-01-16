Another national key point targeted after man vandalises Bloem SABC premises

Getrude Makhafola

Staffers at the SABC in Bloemfontein, Free State arrived at work to find walls outside studios sprayed with graffiti on Sunday

The latest break-in is another security breach at yet another national key point.

The alleged intruder is under guard at hospital after he was shot by police who responded to the incident.

According to sources in Bloemfontein, the walls outside the broadcast studios are covered with graffiti, with one reading “next time there will be a bomb”, and another “I love you Sakina,” purportedly referring to SAFM and SABC TV presenter, Sakina Kamwendo.

“It’s so strange. This is a national key point, how did he get in? How did he bypass all the security here and get inside?” asked one source.

This follows consecutive concerning incidents this month alone, namely the blaze that gutted Parliament and burned over two days, and a hammer attack on the Constitutional Court a few days later.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbobo the suspect gained entry through the back door. A security guard shot at the man after he attacked him and his colleagues.

“At about 04:30, a security officer at the Bloemfontein SABC building noticed that there was an intruder inside the building and requested backup from other securities.

“It is further alleged that the suspect attacked the security officials and one official managed to pull out his official firearm and shot the suspect.”

Mbambo said the 27-year-old has since been rushed into theater for an operation.

He is under police guard as investigators wait for him to wake up.

A charge of attempted murder is also being investigated.