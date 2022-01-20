Police track down, arrest man who allegedly murdered two children

Citizen Reporter

Police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered two young boys, and attempted to kill two others, in Boipatong in the Sedibeng District.

The murdered boys were aged five and 11, while the two the man attempted to kill were aged seven and 11.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and the 40-year-old suspect was traced and arrested a day after being on the run.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the suspect is said to have taken his ex-girlfriend’s two children and two nephews to an open field on Tuesday evening.

He then allegedly tied three of the boys to a tree and strangled them.

The fourth boy managed to escape and sought help. He was assisted by a member of the community, who took him to a police station in the area.

Police rushed to the scene and discovered that two of the boys had passed on, while the third was rushed to hospital for medical assistance.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on charges of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the police officers who worked around the clock to trace and arrest the suspect in a space of 24 hours.

“Dealing with crime against women and children remains a priority for the police in Gauteng.

“The investigating officer will present a watertight case against the suspect to ensure that justice is served,” said Mawela.

