10 arrested for stealing guns from Limpopo police station

Citizen Reporter

Police in Limpopo have arrested ten people for allegedly holding up officers at Malamulele police station and stealing firearms and ammunition.

A group of armed men stormed the police station on Sunday night and made off with an assortment of guns and ammunition.

The officers were found locked up at the back of a state vehicle.

Seven of the suspects were found at a hideout at Medinyeng Village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Police track down, arrest man who allegedly murdered two children

Three were arrested at a lodge in Dwarsloop, outside Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, said spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“This came after information was received about the suspects intending to commit ATM bombings in Mpumalanga.

“The preliminary police investigations have positively linked the suspects to several ATM bombings and armed robberies in the province, including the recent incident at a filling station near the Capricorn toll gate along the N1 North where a police Warrant Officer was shot and wounded in the process,” he said.

The alleged robbers were also linked to the robbery of a police sergeant stationed at Botlokwa police station.

The officer was held up and his service pistol, an R5 rifle and a bulletproof vest were taken.

Police seized eleven firearms and ammunition, bullet proof vests, explosives, a security guard uniform, two vehicles and cash.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 48, will make their first appearances at different magistrate’s courts in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

NOW READ: 162 pupils allegedly abducted from North West school