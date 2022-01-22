Manhunt launched after deputy principal shot dead in Tembisa school driveway

Gareth Cotterell

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects after a deputy principal was shot dead as she was driving out of her Tembisa school on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the motive for the murder cannot be confirmed at this stage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were driving in a white vehicle, he said.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111,” said Masondo.

ALSO READ: Investigation opened after Soshanguve pupil dies while eating lunch during break

The shooting of the 50-year-old deputy principal took place at Phomolong Secondary School at around 2:50pm. The three gunmen allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window of her car.

According to a statement from the Gauteng Department of Education, the deputy principal got out of her car to try evade the bullets.

“She fell just beside the car. One of the gunmen allegedly shot her twice while she was on the ground, and they fled the scene without taking anything from her,” said the Gauteng Department of Education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he is devastated by the death of the deputy principal.

“We sincerely wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community. Indeed, the motive of this level of cruelty is unknown, but I’m comforted that this case has been taken over by the Provincial SAPS and as such we are adamant that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” said Lesufi.

ALSO READ: Gauteng police commissioner to visit Eldorado Park after five men murdered

Lesufi is scheduled to visit the school on Monday at 09h00 AM to further verify reports circulating on social media regarding this incident. After visiting the school, he will proceed to visit the deputy principal’s family to convey his condolences.

Mabona said the department’s psycho-social unit will also visit the school on Monday to provide counselling and support to all affected by the shooting.

Neither the police or Gauteng Education Department could confirm reports swirling on social media that the suspects in the shooting were pupils that had failed their matric exams.

The 2021 matric results were announced on Friday.

NOW READ: Police track down, arrest man who allegedly murdered two children