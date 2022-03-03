Father on trial for murder of two-year-old daughter

Faizel Patel

A North West father is expected to stand trial for the murder of his two-year-old daughter last year.

The High Court of South Africa North West Division sitting at the Klerksdorp Regional Court on Wednesday set the trial date for the murder case against 47-year-old Mokete Legodi to 30 May 2022.

Legodi’s court appearance comes after the lifeless body of his daughter was discovered inside the ceiling of his residential home in Alabama, near Klerksdorp in North West province.

It is alleged that Legodi went to his girlfriend’s home in Jouberton and kidnapped their daughter without the consent of the mother, who had been admitted to the hospital at the time with an undisclosed illness.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Henry Mamothame said family members who were taking care of the child assumed Legodi would bring his daughter back as he usually did, but he never returned.

“On 14 May 2021, when the mother got discharged from the hospital, she went searching for the baby with the help of family members, but they could not find her. She went to Jouberton Police Station the next day, where a case of a missing person was opened.”

Mamothame said further investigations by police led to the arrest of Legodi.

“He was charged with kidnapping after failing to tell the police the child’s whereabouts. It is alleged that on Monday, 17 May 2021, following a bad smell coming from Legodi’s house, the neighbours investigated and discovered the lifeless body of the child hidden inside the ceiling. The police were called and a murder charge was added.”

Mamothame said Legodi has been remanded in police custody until the completion of the trial following the court’s denial of his bail application.

ALSO READ: Corrections official arrested after a female body found in his quarters