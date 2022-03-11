Crime syndicates cost maize farmers hundreds of thousands a month in security

Citizen Reporter

At least eight farming communities in the Free State have been subjected to maize theft, a commodity that has become increasingly sought after.

Not only does this put farmers at risk, with criminals often armed, Free State Agriculture (FSA) revealed some farmers pay up to R100 000 every month for security guards to protect their plantations.

FSA safety risk analyst Dr Jane Buys said in a statement additional security costs, coupled with increased input costs could jeopardise food security.

Guard your crops

The FSA has warned farming communities to be on the lookout for the increasing crime trend, with rural safety committee chairman Jakkals le Roux saying criminals often operate in large groups.

The maize is then sold in urban communities or neighbourhoods.

“Information indicates that up to 20 people, armed with pangas and knives, descend on maize plantations and strip maize from fields. The maize is placed in bags for bakkies to be transported to sales areas later.”

This, le Roux said, resulted in “enormous financial losses”.

While not a new crime, maize theft has over the years become a seasonal organised crime syndicate of serious concern.

In 2019, Farmers Weekly reported up to three tonnes of maize being stolen in some areas of the Free State on a daily basis, costing farmers millions.

The FSA reports the Allanridge, Bothaville, Bultfontein, Koppies, Odendaalsrus, Vierfontein, Virginia and Welkom farming communities had been the worst hit.

“Maize theft as it occurs in the Free State is a highly organised crime run by groups and syndicates,” le Roux continued.

“It is not just a crime where people who are hungry take some maize from fields illegally. Outlets, markets, and money that vary in trade are in question here.”

The association has urgently requested police to take maize theft with “the necessary seriousness”.

