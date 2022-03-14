Man and woman dead in suspected murder-suicide in KZN

Lethabo Malatsi

Durban based security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) responded to calls of a shooting incident in Hambanathi, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Residents of Mabalengwe Road, heard a female screaming, followed by the sound of gunshots being fired at about 06:45, 12 March.

Members from the community then alerted RUSA and law enforcement.

Upon arrival, members of RUSA and South African Police Service (Saps) officials tried to get the couples attention when entering their rented room on Mabalengwe Road but the officials did not get any response from the couple.

The couple’s bodies were found lying lifeless on the ground, drenched in blood.

“A male and female were located on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds to their heads”, a Saps officials said.

The weapon murder used was a 9mm pistol which was found between the lifeless victims.

It was reported that IPSS Advanced Life Paramedics tried to stabilise them, but unfortunately the man died on the scene.

The woman was rushed to the nearest hospital by RUSA’s Ambulance services, and on the way she succumbed to her gunshot wounds.

Body of woman found hacked into pieces and husband hanging in home

This comes after a woman was found hacked to death and dumped in the bushes near a cliff shortly before her husband was found hanging at their home in Peddie, Eastern Cape.

It was reported a passer-by discovered the gruesome body of a woman, who has since been identified as Nosikhumbuzo Ntlontlo, cut into pieces at the eMaxhegweni Location.

SAPS were summoned to the crime scene.

Upon arrival, the law enforcement discovered that Ntlontlo’s body had multiple hacked injuries.

Nosikhumbuzo’s husband, Vukani Mazana was found allegedly hanging at the couple’s home at Lujko Location.

