Man sentenced to eight years for fraudulent vehicle bank loan

Getrude Makhafola

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Limpopo sentenced a fraudster to eight years in jail for using forged documents to secure a R451,000 car loan.

The Hawks said 32-year-old Dumisane Jan Mbokodo applied for a vehicle finance loan online from First National Bank (FNB) through a Toyota dealership in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The application was processed, approved and the vehicle was successfully delivered to Mbokodo in Mpumalanga.

“The bank became suspicious when the accused failed to honour his first instalment and started to review his application.

“It was discovered that the accused used fraudulent documents to apply for vehicle finance loan,” said spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

A case of fraud was opened and then handed to Hawks’ serious crime unit to investigate.

The search for Mbokodo ended in January last year when he was apprehended at his home in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga.

He was released on R5,000 bail and stood trial in Polokwane until his sentencing on Friday.

Investigators are yet to recover the vehicle and have since circulated it as stolen.

