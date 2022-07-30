Six shot & killed in another mass shooting in KZN

Faizel Patel

At least six people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the victims were shot on Saturday evening in Savannah Park in Marianhill.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker says three gunmen allegedly opened fire on patrons.

“It is alleged that at 19:30, a group of unknown men opened fire at people who were at a tuckshop in Marianhill killing six men aged between 30 and 65 years old. One other man who sustained gunshot wounds was transported to hospital for medical attention.”

“Initial investigations revealed that three of the deceased were the tuckshop owner as well as his two sons and one of the deceased’s who was waiting at the tuckshop to see a traditional healer, might have been the actual target of the hit,” Naicker said.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has mobilised all available police resources to hunt down the killers.

“This incident once again demonstrates our concern that firearms are contributing to the high levels of crime in the province and we are advocating for stricter regulations regarding the management of legal firearms as many of them end up being used by criminals. We will do everything within our control to bring these killers to book.”

Tavern Shootings

There have been a number of tavern related shootings recently.

At least 39 people were gunned down in three different tavern shootings leaving up to 21 dead and 18 injured in July.

In Soweto, 23 people were shot, leaving 12 dead and 11 more injured inside the Emazulwini tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, in the early hours of 11 July.

Three of the injured subsequently died, bringing the Soweto death toll to 15.

The deceased were aged between 18 and 35 years old.

Earlier this month, two armed men stormed into the Samkelisiwe Tavern and Restaurant in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg and randomly opened fire on patrons, before fleeing the scene.

The shooting left four patrons dead and eight others wounded.

In a seperate incident, also in July,a group of gunmen entered the Mputlane Inn tavern in Katlehong and randomly opened fire at patrons, killing two and wounding four others.

56-Year-old James Dlamini and 29-year-old Sibusiso Hlatswayo, who lived a few meters away from the tavern, succumb to their gunshot wounds.

Gauteng police made a breakthrough and arrested one suspect in connection with the deadly tavern shooting that took place on 8 July.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern over what he described as unacceptable and worrying killings of patrons at taverns in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement issued earlier this month, Ramaphosa said government, citizens and structures of civil society must all work together, even more closely, to improve social and economic conditions in communities as well as stamping out the illicit circulation of firearms.

