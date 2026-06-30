Five suspects nabbed in KZN business burglaries; police warn against lawlessness during marches

KZN police urge residents taking part in marches to refrain from acts of violence.

Police have arrested five suspects in connection with a series of business burglaries in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The suspects were handcuffed at Woody Glen in the Mpumalanga township of Hammarsdale in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 30 June 2026.

Five arrested after tuck shop burglary

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded swiftly to reports of a group breaking into container tuck shops on Embuthweni Main Road in Unit 4, Mpumalanga township.

“One suspect was arrested inside the tuck shop, whereas the four were cornered and arrested as they attempted to flee. The suspects, aged between 14 and 27 years old, will be charged for malicious damage to property and business burglary. They are still being processed and will appear in court soon.”

30 June protest

KZN police have urged residents who embark on marches to refrain from acts of violence, criminal activity and intimidation.

“As much as police are out there to safeguard the marches, they will be enforcing the law and no lawlessness will be tolerated,” Saps said.

Unrest

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi says authorities are working to ensure that the violence and unrest witnessed in July 2021 are not repeated during the 30 June anti-illegal immigration protests.

Kubayi, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, was briefing the media on Tuesday morning.

Assurance

Kubayi sent a message of reassurance as mass protests against illegal immigration are set to start on Tuesday across the country.

One of the organisations at the forefront, March and March, set a hard deadline of 30 June for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Kubayi stressed that the state is not seeking a confrontation.

“The state today is not going out to threaten its own citizens. We have an obligation to ensure that anyone who decides to go to work, or to protest, can do so in a safe environment.”

While reiterating the constitutional right to protest, Kubayi appealed for restraint.