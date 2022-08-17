Police hunt for six suspects after Grade R pupil kidnapped in Cape Town

Citizen Reporter

Cape Town police are on the hunt for six suspects after a Grade R pupil from Kensington was kidnapped on Wednesday morning.

The six-year-old child, who has been identified as Shahnawaz Asghar, was snatched in front of his home on the corner of 4th Avenue and 9th Street in Kensington.

It’s understood the incident occurred around 8am.

Asghar was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit school uniform with black school shoes. He is a Grade R pupil at the Hidayatul Islam Primary School.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed the kidnapping. She said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and would not divulge further information at this stage.

“Six suspects fled with the victim and are yet to be arrested.

“Due to the sensitive nature of our investigation, we will not be disclosing any further information regarding the incident at this premature stage,” Traut said.

