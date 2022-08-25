Hawks looking for woman who swindled R18 million from clients

Citizen Reporter

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng is looking for a woman who allegedly swindled clients of R18 million in 2021.

Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the woman, Shareen Govender, is believed to be in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is reported that Govender lured unsuspecting victims by pretending to be a director at Aurum Line Pty (Ltd).

Aurum Line Pty is a legitimate personal protective equipment (PPE) company, but Govender has no association with it.

“Through the use of this company, she lured and misled potential investors to invest in her venture then promised high monthly returns on investments made, which never materialised,” said Ramovha.

After a period of time, Govender failed to keep her promises. The victims then found out that she had falsified documents to swindle money out of them.

They reported her to the police and the case was referred to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Johannesburg. Ramovha said the investigation revealed that Govender had several cases opened against her.

“She is believed to be still in the country, possibly around the KwaZulu-Natal province,” he added.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Captain Hennie Pretorius on 079 886 3555. Ramovha said anyone who may be hiding Govender will be charged for being an accomplice and defeating the ends of justice.

Accountant in court for fraud

Meanwhile, an accountant appeared at the Palmridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday for fraud charges.

Nicolene Trytsman, 37, is alleged to have embezzled funds from her employer to the value of R6 million.

According to Ramovha, Trytsman was arrested on the same day she appeared in court, in relation to a case that was reported in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, on October 2020.

“The allegations are that for five years, from July 2015 to July 2020, Trytsman unduly benefited from having replaced account details of her employers’ creditors to that of her own. As a result the company’s due funds were continuously diverted into hers for self-enrichment,” said Ramovha.

Trytsman was released on R5 000 bail and the case was postponed to 27 September.

