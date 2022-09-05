Young man survives kidnapping, assault ordeal

Citizen Reporter

A 23-year-old male from Mayberry Park in Alberton has survived being assaulted and kidnapped after being rescued by a private security company.

REACT-24 owner Garfield Venter told Alberton Record the company received a call from residents claiming their son had gone missing.

“At 11.45pm the parents of the 23-year-old received a phone call from an anonymous caller. They claimed to have their son and demanded a ransom of R10 000.

“My officers notified me and we immediately put plans in motion to get the young male home safely,” said Venter.

After contacting the mother, Venter and three other security officers convinced the kidnappers to collect the ransom money.

In response to Venter’s instructions, the kidnapped man’s mother demanded proof of life as soon as she got the ransom money.

REACT-24 officers waited in a nearby house until the suspects arrived.

The suspects reportedly stopped at the kidnapped man’s home after scanning the street for police. Once the suspect stepped out of the vehicle and handed the anxious mother her son, the officers attempted to catch those involved.

Their attempts were unsuccessful, but the young man was returned to his family. He is currently recovering at a local hospital after being severely beaten.

A kidnapping case has been opened at Brackendowns police.

Venter said their goal of getting the woman’s son home safely was achieved.

“It was an outstanding performance by my entire response team in that situation, and I would like to thank them for that.”

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Alberton Record, by Elzaan Pienaar. Read the original article here.