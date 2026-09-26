Pitso praises team effort as Bafana sink Guinea

'We had the right mentality, we wanted to play and fight and press,' said the Bafana head coach after his side's 2-1 win over Guinea.

Pitso Mosimane admitted Bafana Bafana need to work on chance conversion after their 2-1 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group D win over Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Bafana’s Pitso – ‘The South African challenge is that we don’t score easily’

But ‘Jingles’ was happy enough with the performance that ensured a vital three points at home against probably Bafana’s main group rivals.

Paulo Duarte’s side gave Bafana plenty of problems and looked like they might snatch a draw when Seydouba Cisse made it 1-1 in the 69th minute. But a 77th minute strike from Samukele Kabini made sure Bafana won the day in Mosimane’s first game in his latest spell as head coach.

“What a game!,” said Mosimane after the match.

“You have to give respect to Guinea, with the level and quality they have. You ask yourself why this team has not been in the Cup of Nations for so long”.

Guinea did not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, though they did reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 edition.

“It was very difficult for us, we were playing at home and had to attack,” added Mosimane.

“I think we started well, showing we were playing at home, the mentality was good. We pressed at the beginning and stole a few balls, we knew how they played. Their midfield is very good. But we pressed, we thought we could get something, and we got something.

‘Ime and Makhanya did exceptionally well’

“Unfortunately we didn’t take the chances we created. But we put pressure on and showed we wanted to score. We had many free kicks and corners. The South African challenge is that we don’t score easily. We score two out of six chances maybe. But we had the right mentality, we wanted to play and fight and press.

“We created opportunities. You can complain about not scoring, but you cannot complain about not creating.”

In the end, Bafana’s only goal in the first half came from Ime Okon, who like Kabini netted his first ever senior international goal.

“I think Ime and (Olwethu) Makhanya did exceptionally well,” said Mosimane on his centre back pairing.

“I was happy for Makhanya to start, he has not been having a chance.”