5 killed in shootout with police on the N14, another arrested

Law enforcement laid a trap for the follow-home robbers, who opened fire on police once they saw they were being followed.

Five suspects, all believed to be robbers who followed victims home from banks, were fatally wounded in a shootout with police on the N14 Ventersdorp on Monday afternoon.

A female suspect was also arrested.

“It is alleged that intelligence driven-information was received that suspects in a silver grey Toyota and white VW Polo were to commit a robbery in or near Carletonville,” said spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“The information was operationalised and the vehicles were observed in Carletonville driving around various banks.

“As they left the Carletonville area, the integrated law enforcement team tactically proceeded to try and stop the suspects, who, upon realising that they are being pulled over, opened fire on [the law enforcement team…”

This team consisted of the Hawks Tactical Operations Management Section (Toms), Gauteng Traffic Saturation unit, Gauteng Traffic Chopper, a cash-in-transit team, Crime Intelligence, Tracker Connect, CAP Specialised Operations, FRS-Falcon Risk Solutions, Badboyz Security, ABSA Investigation and Insurance Crime Bureau.

“In the ensuing shootout, five of the suspects, between [the ages of] 25 and 35, were fatally wounded… The suspects’ vehicles have been positively linked to three cases in Groblersdal, Secunda and Hercules.”

Mogale said the investigation continues.

Top 10 in crime

South Africa has been ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest criminality in the world.

This is according to the latest global organised crime index, released by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC).

South Africa ranks 7th out of 193 countries.

The criminality index is measured by assessing the criminal markets and criminal actors in each country, according to GI-TOC.

