Daily news update: 2nd SA hostage released, Patriotic Alliance’s party flop, pastor’s husband charged with her murder
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, Aviva Siegel became the second South African hostage released by Hamas, Gayton McKenzie apologises for celebration flop but also blames widespread sabotage, and the husband of slain KwaZulu-Natal pastor, Liezel de Jager, has been charged with her murder.
We also look at the murder of angling legend John Wickham in a Dullstroom guesthouse, the CEO of Standard Bank saying they did not manipulate the Rand, President Cyril Ramaphosa being roasted on social media about a video showing him cut a ribbon to open a single working tap, and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare getting into trouble for allegedly slapping a ball boy.
News today: 28 November
Second SA woman among hostages released during Israel-Hamas truce
A second South African, who was one of Hama’s hostages, was released on Sunday, the third day of the truce between Israel and Hamas.
In exchange for the release of at least 150 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons, at least 50 people who had been kept captive in Gaza have been freed since the truce between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported.
Gayton McKenzie cries ‘sabotage’ as party celebrations flop
Although Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie takes full responsibility for the party’s 10th birthday celebration flop at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, he, however said there was sabotage.
The party’s celebration trended on social media for all the wrong reasons, from food apparently being stolen to a low turnout.
WATCH: Liezel de Jager’s husband Werner charged with her murder
The husband of slain KwaZulu-Natal pastor Liezel de Jager has been charged with her October 2021 murder.
45-year-old Werner de Jager appeared briefly in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Angling community mourns SA black bass “legend” murdered during Dullstroom breakaway
The husband and father who was shot and killed during an invasion at their Dullstroom guesthouse around 04:20 this morning has been identified as internationally renowned angler John Wickham from eMalahleni.
Mr Wickham is the father of two young sons, who followed in his footsteps to obtain their Protea angling colours.
Standard Bank did not manipulate the Rand – CEO
Standard Bank’s CEO, Sim Tshabalala, has defended the bank, saying it did not manipulate the Rand. He also referenced minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s statement last week that the private sector “engineer and do machination to make sure the government collapses”.
Ntshavheni was asked about government’s reaction to the ongoing case against banks at the Competition Tribunal for anti-competitive behaviour that involved manipulating the value of the Rand.
WATCH: ‘ A new low’ – Ramaphosa roasted over the opening of a tap ceremony
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been lambasted for opening a single tap during his visit to KwaZulu-Natal.
Ramaphosa cut the ribbon on a single tap in the Jozini local municipality for the official opening of the Bhekindoda Water Scheme.
WATCH: ‘Sizokushaya’- Scuffle breaks out in court during Senzo Meyiwa trial
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng called for the decorum of the court to be respected after a scuffle broke out in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday.
The trial resumed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where five men – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli – are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.
Prepare for a week in the dark: Stage 4 load shedding continues until the weekend
Power utility Eskom has announced Stage 4 load shedding until the weekend.
It said this was because of increased demand and insufficient generating capacity to keep up emergency reserves.
Number of people living with HIV in South Africa drops to 7.8 million
The percentage of people living with HIV in South Africa has decreased from 14.0% in 2017 to 12.7% in 2022, a survey by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has revealed.
This translates to approximately 7.8 million people living with HIV in South Africa in 2022, compared to 7.9 million in 2017.
NSRI warns of potentially dangerous effects of full moon Spring tide
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned of the potentially dangerous effects of the full moon spring tide over the next few days in KwaZulu-Natal.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon issued an urgent safety alert on Sunday.
Makhadzi’s dancer Calvin Candiano has died
Makhadzi is reeling from the passing of one of her dancers, Ntuthuko Kelvin Silosana, who was popularly known as Calvin Candiano.
Makhadzi Entertainment said Calvin passed away last Friday, 24 November. However, details about his death have not yet been shared, and the burial details will be shared as soon as the family is done with the arrangements.
WATCH: Tol Ass Mo and Mome ‘reunite’ months after divorce announcement
A video of Tol Ass Mo and Mome all lovey-dovey has set tongues wagging on social media.
This after Mome went Live on Instagram, alluding that she and Tol Ass Mo were back together.
Pirates midfielder Monare in big trouble after ball boy incident
Information coming out of KwaZulu-Natal is that Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare might be in further trouble after a ball-boy was allegedly slapped during the Buccaneers’ DStv Prtemiership clash with Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
Monare was sent-off for allegedly hitting a ball boy and arguing with the referee in the latter stages of the game, while warming-up in the Buccaneers 0-0 draw with the Natal Rich Boyz.
WATCH: Racing 92 fans cheer Kolisi after Bok skipper’s winning debut
Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi celebrated his first victory as a Racing 92 player by dancing and singing with the fans in Paris on Sunday night.
Springbok captain Kolisi played 54 minutes of his team’s 32-10 win against La Rochelle, which helped the Paris-based side go top of the Top 14 log.
Rite of passage for Nathan Kotzen after R5m Betway Summer Cup win
If your boss teaches you, you need to be better.
Those were the words of trainer Nathan Kotzen after Royal Victory won the R5-million Betway Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday.