Daily news update: 2nd SA hostage released, Patriotic Alliance’s party flop, pastor’s husband charged with her murder

In today’s news, Aviva Siegel became the second South African hostage released by Hamas, Gayton McKenzie apologises for celebration flop but also blames widespread sabotage, and the husband of slain KwaZulu-Natal pastor, Liezel de Jager, has been charged with her murder.

We also look at the murder of angling legend John Wickham in a Dullstroom guesthouse, the CEO of Standard Bank saying they did not manipulate the Rand, President Cyril Ramaphosa being roasted on social media about a video showing him cut a ribbon to open a single working tap, and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare getting into trouble for allegedly slapping a ball boy.

Second SA woman among hostages released during Israel-Hamas truce

A second South African, who was one of Hama’s hostages, was released on Sunday, the third day of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

64-year-old South African native Aviva Siegel was released by Hamas on Sunday. Picture: X/Dr. Alexandra Herzog @alexandratali25

In exchange for the release of at least 150 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons, at least 50 people who had been kept captive in Gaza have been freed since the truce between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported.

Gayton McKenzie cries ‘sabotage’ as party celebrations flop

Although Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie takes full responsibility for the party’s 10th birthday celebration flop at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, he, however said there was sabotage.

Picture: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook

The party’s celebration trended on social media for all the wrong reasons, from food apparently being stolen to a low turnout.

WATCH: Liezel de Jager’s husband Werner charged with her murder

The husband of slain KwaZulu-Natal pastor Liezel de Jager has been charged with her October 2021 murder.

Werner de Jager appeared briefly in the he Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court on Monday.. Photo: X/@reneeheine1

45-year-old Werner de Jager appeared briefly in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Angling community mourns SA black bass “legend” murdered during Dullstroom breakaway

The husband and father who was shot and killed during an invasion at their Dullstroom guesthouse around 04:20 this morning has been identified as internationally renowned angler John Wickham from eMalahleni.

Mr John Wickham with his wife Magda.

Mr Wickham is the father of two young sons, who followed in his footsteps to obtain their Protea angling colours.

Standard Bank did not manipulate the Rand – CEO

Standard Bank’s CEO, Sim Tshabalala, has defended the bank, saying it did not manipulate the Rand. He also referenced minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s statement last week that the private sector “engineer and do machination to make sure the government collapses”.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank.

Ntshavheni was asked about government’s reaction to the ongoing case against banks at the Competition Tribunal for anti-competitive behaviour that involved manipulating the value of the Rand.

WATCH: ‘ A new low’ – Ramaphosa roasted over the opening of a tap ceremony

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been lambasted for opening a single tap during his visit to KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramasphosa washing his hands unde the gushing water of the single tap. Photo: Screengrab

Ramaphosa cut the ribbon on a single tap in the Jozini local municipality for the official opening of the Bhekindoda Water Scheme.

WATCH: ‘Sizokushaya’- Scuffle breaks out in court during Senzo Meyiwa trial

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng called for the decorum of the court to be respected after a scuffle broke out in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday.

Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial leave the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The trial resumed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where five men – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli – are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

Prepare for a week in the dark: Stage 4 load shedding continues until the weekend

Power utility Eskom has announced Stage 4 load shedding until the weekend.

Eskom said it will monitor the system and communicate should any significant changes occur. Photo: iStock

It said this was because of increased demand and insufficient generating capacity to keep up emergency reserves.

Number of people living with HIV in South Africa drops to 7.8 million

The percentage of people living with HIV in South Africa has decreased from 14.0% in 2017 to 12.7% in 2022, a survey by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has revealed.

Picture: iStock

This translates to approximately 7.8 million people living with HIV in South Africa in 2022, compared to 7.9 million in 2017.

NSRI warns of potentially dangerous effects of full moon Spring tide

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned of the potentially dangerous effects of the full moon spring tide over the next few days in KwaZulu-Natal.

The destruction in George caused by the the Spring tide. Photo: X/@george_mun

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon issued an urgent safety alert on Sunday.

Makhadzi’s dancer Calvin Candiano has died

Makhadzi is reeling from the passing of one of her dancers, Ntuthuko Kelvin Silosana, who was popularly known as Calvin Candiano.

Makhadzi’s dancer. Calvin Candiano. Picture: Instagram/video screeshot

Makhadzi Entertainment said Calvin passed away last Friday, 24 November. However, details about his death have not yet been shared, and the burial details will be shared as soon as the family is done with the arrangements.

WATCH: Tol Ass Mo and Mome ‘reunite’ months after divorce announcement

A video of Tol Ass Mo and Mome all lovey-dovey has set tongues wagging on social media.

Tol Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu Picture: Supplied

This after Mome went Live on Instagram, alluding that she and Tol Ass Mo were back together.

Pirates midfielder Monare in big trouble after ball boy incident

Information coming out of KwaZulu-Natal is that Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare might be in further trouble after a ball-boy was allegedly slapped during the Buccaneers’ DStv Prtemiership clash with Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare. Picture:

Monare was sent-off for allegedly hitting a ball boy and arguing with the referee in the latter stages of the game, while warming-up in the Buccaneers 0-0 draw with the Natal Rich Boyz.

WATCH: Racing 92 fans cheer Kolisi after Bok skipper’s winning debut

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi celebrated his first victory as a Racing 92 player by dancing and singing with the fans in Paris on Sunday night.

South African flanker Siya Kolisi made his Racing 92 debut on Sunday. Picture: Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Springbok captain Kolisi played 54 minutes of his team’s 32-10 win against La Rochelle, which helped the Paris-based side go top of the Top 14 log.

Rite of passage for Nathan Kotzen after R5m Betway Summer Cup win

If your boss teaches you, you need to be better.

Royal Victory gives jockey Muzi Yeni and trainer Nathan Kotzen their first victory in the R5-million Betway Summer Cup (Grade 1) at Turffontein on Saturday. Picture: JC Photographics

Those were the words of trainer Nathan Kotzen after Royal Victory won the R5-million Betway Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday.

