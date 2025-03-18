Police hunt for 30 suspects involved in ATM bombings at Jubilee Mall

Experts suggest inside information may have played a role in the well-coordinated heist.

It is still uncertain how much money that was stolen when about 30 suspects broke into the Jubilee Shopping Mall in Hammanskraal on Sunday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were on the lookout for a gang of about 30 men who allegedly bombed five ATMs and broke into a shop where they also bombed the drop safe.

The incident

“The security guard was conducting patrols outside the mall when he was accosted by the suspects driving in a bakkie,” he said.

“The suspects robbed him of his firearm and proceeded into the shopping mall, where they robbed the second security officer of his cellphone.

“As they were leaving the shopping mall, the suspects met with the police and started firing shots. A shoot-out ensued between the police, private security guards and the suspects.

“One of the security officers was wounded. He was taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment.”

Head of the department of law safety and security management at the Tshwane University of Technology, Prof Kholofelo Rakubu, said it was extremely uncommon for 30 suspects to simultaneously attack an ATM.

“If it were a syndicate and you look at information management among each other, you would want to keep this group as discreet as possible because someone might sell you out,” she said.

‘Inside info’

Rakubu said the police should question the intelligence surrounding this crime and consider the question of if it was an opportunist group, what would make them decide on that type of crime.

“This group analysed the security system at the location. The mall was identified as a suitable target due to multiple security factors found during location analysis among 30 offenders. This group got inside information to know where to start and finish without being apprehended,” she added.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said the recent incidents in Lenasia, Hammanskraal and other parts of the country indicate it is time that the South African Police Service established a permanent project task team, similar to the Big Bang task team, that is interdisciplinary and requires buy-in from all sectors, including the private sector.

The Big Bang

“From 2019 to 2023, bombing incidents at ATMs increased substantially. This led to the establishment of a special task force in 2023,” Van Graan said.

“This task force known as the Big Bang task team was multi-disciplinary and operated from May 2024 to January 2025. It managed to address issues of ATM bombings effectively,” she explained.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, between November 2024 and January this year, it is estimated that ATM bombings have decreased by 30%.