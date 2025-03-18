Three more suspects appear in court over R9.3m land claim fraud

The department confirmed that the newly arrested suspects are relatives of the senior manager at the centre of the investigation.

Three additional suspects appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with an alleged land claim fraud scheme that has defrauded the department of rural development and land affairs of more than R9.3 million.

Nozipho Goci, 58, Siphokazi Goci, 55, and Nonzame Jikityala, 27, made their first court appearance on Monday, after being arrested by the Hawks in Mdantsane and Cambridge on 14 March.

A fourth suspect was released after investigators could not positively link her to the case.

The trio join eight other suspects who were previously arrested in 2024, including Funeka Malusi. 56, a senior manager at the East London department of rural development and land affairs.

Malusi was released on R30 000 bail following court appearances in September and December 2024, while her co-accused were granted bail of R10 000 each.

Fraudulent scheme targeted land claim beneficiaries

According to the justice, crime prevention and security cluster, the investigation centres on fraudulent activities that allegedly occurred between 2017 and 2024.

The department revealed that Malusi allegedly colluded with relatives to approve and submit fraudulent land claims within the department.

“The senior official reportedly unlawfully edited land claims, altering beneficiary banking details, then put those of her relatives and domestic worker, and made payments to relatives,” the department stated.

The investigation has uncovered that Malusi allegedly amended legitimate land claim documents by substituting the details of rightful claimants with those of her relatives, including her domestic worker.

As a result, the lawful beneficiaries of these land claims never received their payments.

Family connection to senior official

The department confirmed that the newly arrested suspects are relatives of the senior manager at the centre of the investigation.

The three new defendants bring the total number of suspects in the case to 12.

Among the previously arrested suspects are Malusi’s daughter, Chulumanco Malus, 25, and others allegedly involved in the scheme: Avukile Gxalo, 54, Zoliswa Manditsa 47, Zoleka Mbinambina, 55, Nokuthembela Hope Malgas, 45, Luvuyo Vika, 54, and Lungela Malusi, 46.

Financial impact and further investigation

The Hawks’ investigation has revealed that “several payments were made to the relatives rather than to the lawful beneficiaries, thus prejudicing the department of land affairs of cash to the value of more than R9.3 million,” according to the department.

The case was initiated following a tip-off about irregularities in land claim payments, which prompted the Hawks to launch their investigation.

The three new suspects were each granted bail of R10 000 during their court appearance.

The case has been remanded to 10 April for further investigation.

