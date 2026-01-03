Alleged love triangle turns violent as man stabs friend with spade fork

WARNING: Content contains graphic details that may be disturbing to sensitive readers.

A 41-year-old man from Bohlokong in the Free State has been arrested after allegedly murdering his friend during an altercation at a residential property.

According to Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, on Thursday, 1 January 2026, at about 6pm, the suspect and the deceased, together with other people, were seated in a garage drinking alcohol when an argument broke out.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from allegations that the deceased was having an affair with the suspect’s girlfriend.

“During the confrontation, both men allegedly armed themselves with a spade and a spade fork that were lying in the garage. The suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased in the face with a spade fork before fleeing the scene,” said Mophiring.

The injured man was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment, but succumbed to his injuries. He sustained a fatal open stab wound to the face.

Police were alerted at the hospital and immediately initiated an investigation.

At 9pm that same day, the suspect handed himself in to the police. He has been formally charged with murder and is expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The alleged weapon used in the commission of the crime has been seized as an exhibit.

Man kills girlfriend

In a separate incident, the Bloemfontein High Court, sitting at the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 November 2025, sentenced Motsamai Justice Mosiuoa, 35, to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Analisa Heleni, 25, of Hlohlolwane, near Clocolan.

According to Mophiring, on 10 November 2024, at about 7pm, the accused and his girlfriend arrived at a witness’ residence.

“An altercation ensued between the deceased and another woman, whom she accused of having an affair with the accused.

“The homeowner then instructed both the accused and the deceased to leave the premises. As they walked outside the yard, the accused assaulted his girlfriend, dragging her for approximately 2 metres along the dirt road towards their residence, where they lived together, though unmarried.

“He continued his violent attack by repeatedly battering her head against a concrete slab. An eyewitness who attempted to intervene was chased away while holding his baby, after which the accused locked himself and the victim inside the house.

“The eyewitness summoned an ambulance, but the accused refused to open the door. On Monday, 11 November 2024, upon realising that the victim was unresponsive, the accused eventually called for an ambulance. She was declared deceased on the scene.”

Police initially opened an inquest docket as there were no visible injuries. However, a post-mortem examination revealed severe internal injuries, which corroborated the eyewitness’s account.

The inquest was then changed to a murder case, and the accused was arrested and charged.