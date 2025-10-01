Mozambican truck driver arrested, forfeits R12m in counterfeit sportswear

The truck driver pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a R150 000 fine or three months in prison.

A Mozambican national has been sentenced and forfeited counterfeit sportswear valued at more than R12 million after attempting to smuggle the goods into South Africa through the Lebombo Port of Entry.

Eurico Zandamela, 46, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, at the Mbombela Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

He was sentenced to a R150 000 fine or three months in prison.

Half of his sentence was suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during that period. All recovered counterfeit goods were forfeited to the state.

Mozambican truck driver arrested

Zandamela was arrested on 23 February 2024 when he tried to bring the illegal goods from Mozambique into South Africa.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said Zandamela was alone when he drove the truck carrying the goods.

“He allegedly colluded with a 32-year-old South African security guard, Sibusiso Ngwenya, who allegedly tried to assist Zandamela to bypass the system,” Nkosi said.

According to Nkosi, Ngwenya worked for the security company contracted at the port of entry.

Discovery of counterfeit goods

“The port of entry employees smelled a rat that illicit activities were underway when the truck was directed to queue on the line of the unloaded vehicles,” said Nkosi.

Truck carrying counterfeit goods. Picture: Saps

Officials decided to conduct a search. They discovered various brands of counterfeit sportswear hidden in the truck trailer.

“The officials decided to search the truck and found different brands of counterfeit sportswear, including Adidas, Nike, Diesel, CAT, Puma, LaPorte, New Balance, and Redbat,” Nkosi detailed.

He confirmed that the recovered items were valued at R12,526,544.

Arrests and bail

Both Zandamela and Ngwenya were arrested at the scene. The items were seized.

The Hawks’ Nelspruit-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit took over the case.

Nkosi confirmed both accused were released on R5 000 bail each.

While Zandamela admitted guilt and was sentenced, Ngwenya has pleaded not guilty.

His case was postponed to 11 December 2025.

Officials commended

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, praised the border officials for their teamwork.

“People who bring counterfeit goods, including foodstuffs and medicines, in the country are the ones collapsing our economy and [putting] people’s livelihoods at risk,” the General said.

