BMA intercepts counterfeit Nike, Adidas, Louis Vuitton goods at Kosi Bay

South African law enforcement authorities arrested two suspects.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) arrested two suspects and seized counterfeit goods worth nearly R2.8 million at the border between South Africa and Mozambique.

The duo, who were attempting to smuggle the illicit products into South Africa, were handcuffed at the Kosi Bay port of entry this week.

Arrests

The suspects travelling in a truck were found in possession of hookah pipe flavours, more than 1,000 pairs of counterfeit Nike sandals, various branded sneakers and Louis Vuitton belts.

BMA spokesperson Mmeme Mogotsi said the fake products were confirmed by police, and both suspects have been detained at Manguzi police station and charged with contraventions of the Counterfeit Goods and the Tobacco Products Control Acts.

“The arrests took place when BMA law enforcement officers stopped a truck entering South Africa for inspection. The driver and his assistant, both Mozambicans, attempted to mislead officers by claiming that the truck was transporting cooking pots and towels. However, upon a thorough inspection, the officers uncovered hidden counterfeit goods.

“These included 100 boxes of Afzal hookah pipe flavours, various branded sneakers such as Adidas, Nike and New Balance, over one thousand pairs of Nike sandals, as well as Louis Vuitton belts. All the goods were confirmed as counterfeit by Saps,” Mogotsi said.

ALSO READ: Fake Apple products seized in Eastern Cape, foreign national arrested

Fake goods

Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, commended the officers for their vigilance.

“The continuous interception of counterfeit goods at our ports of entry demonstrates the BMA’s resolve to secure South Africa’s Ports of entry against criminal syndicates.

“These counterfeit products not only undermine legitimate businesses and erode tax revenue but also compromise the safety of consumers. The arrests at Kosi Bay are yet another reminder that our officers remain alert and ready to enforce the law,” said Masiapato.

Illicit trade

According to the BMA, the latest seizure forms part of its ongoing clampdown on illicit trade.

The BMA said in the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, between April and June, it intercepted 32 bales of counterfeit clothing, together with 201 pairs of footwear valued at R1 098 000, which were confiscated at Lebombo and Kosi Bay.

Counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of R1.1 million were also seized at Van Rooyen, Lebombo, and Caledonspoort.

Masiapato reaffirmed the BMA’s commitment to working closely with law enforcement partners to dismantle the networks behind illicit trade and protect South Africa’s economy and communities.

ALSO READ: Police seize counterfeit goods worth nearly R2 million in Lenasia