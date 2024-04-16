At least three shot and killed in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who also attempted to kill another person at Nhlungwane area.

At least three people have been shot dead by unknown armed suspects in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

It understood the shooting happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Bodies discovered

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they have launched a manhunt for the suspects who also attempted to kill another at Nhlungwane area in Inanda.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting on Mpunzi Road and upon arrival, two bodies of a man believed to be in his early 40s and a woman, 24, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“A few metres from the first crime scene, another body of a man believed to be 50 was found inside his room, also with gunshot wounds. His neighbour was also shot at but survived unharmed,” Netshiunda said.

Shooting

Netshiunda added that the suspects shot the man and a woman and proceeded to a nearby house where they demanded keys for a minibus taxi from the female occupants of the house.

“The females escaped unharmed and the suspects took the spare key of the mini bus taxi. The same suspects are believed to have continued to the cottages down the road where they shot the third victim and took the original keys before driving off with the mini bus taxi. The minibus taxi was found abandoned in Ntuzuma.

“Earlier on Monday evening, a man was shot and killed a few metres from where the man and the woman were killed. It is not yet clear if the incident is linked to the triple murder,” Netshiunda said.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or any information that may assist in the investigation to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

