Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

16 Apr 2024

10:23 am

At least three shot and killed in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who also attempted to kill another person at Nhlungwane area.

At least three shot and killed in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal

The shooting happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Saps

At least three people have been shot dead by unknown armed suspects in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

It understood the shooting happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Bodies discovered

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they have launched a manhunt for the suspects who also attempted to kill another at Nhlungwane area in Inanda.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting on Mpunzi Road and upon arrival, two bodies of a man believed to be in his early 40s and a woman, 24, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“A few metres from the first crime scene, another body of a man believed to be 50 was found inside his room, also with gunshot wounds. His neighbour was also shot at but survived unharmed,” Netshiunda said.

Picture: SAPS

ALSO READ: KZN shootout: Police ‘ambushed’ after knocking at wrong house

Shooting

Netshiunda added that the suspects shot the man and a woman and proceeded to a nearby house where they demanded keys for a minibus taxi from the female occupants of the house.

“The females escaped unharmed and the suspects took the spare key of the mini bus taxi. The same suspects are believed to have continued to the cottages down the road where they shot the third victim and took the original keys before driving off with the mini bus taxi. The minibus taxi was found abandoned in Ntuzuma.

“Earlier on Monday evening, a man was shot and killed a few metres from where the man and the woman were killed. It is not yet clear if the incident is linked to the triple murder,” Netshiunda said.

Picture: SAPS

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or any information that may assist in the investigation to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Durban metro cop shares last moments of girlfriend after stabbing

Read more on these topics

bodies KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police shooting

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: More rain batters Margate as death toll increases (VIDEO)
News New drivers licence cards – here is everything you need to know
News UPDATE: Power being restored to 95,000 Tshwane residents after explosion (VIDEO)
News WATCH: EFF retains its five seats in Ekurhuleni mayoral committee (VIDEO)
Celebs And Viral Forbes family won’t endorse ‘distasteful and opportunistic’ book about AKA and Anele (VIDEO)

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe