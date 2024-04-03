Nine suspects killed in shootout with KZN police

The gun battle happened at Desai in Mariannhill in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The scene of the shootout in KZN. Photo: Saps

Police have shot and killed nine suspects during a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers are currently at the crime scene.

Police have launched a manhunt for two more suspects who managed to escape.

This is a developing story

