Elderly people still targets of brutal attacks and murders in Eastern Cape

In a country battling the scourge of crime, Minister of Social Development, Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, has confirmed that elderly citizens are not spared from it.

Tolashe was in the Eastern Cape to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Sunday, where she called on the community members to stand up for the elderly.

In the Eastern Cape, the Fort Beaufort area, particularly the Amathole District Municipality, has been identified as a hotspot for brutal attacks on the elderly.

The area has recorded three incidents of brutal attacks and murders of older persons this year.

These include 101-year-old Tototo Elina Masana, two sisters – the 85-year-old Ntombekhaya Magida and 75-year-old Nomfanelo Magida and two sisters – Nonyameko Victoria Nekile and Nozintombi Getrude Gxabashe.

Elderly citizens are attacked on accusations of witchcraft, while others have not been spared by extortionists, who prey on them for their grant money.

Police have also previously confirmed that some of these attacks are perpetrated by their family members.

“Elderly women are brutally attacked and killed by ruthless cowards in their homesteads, and some are dying in the hands of their grandchildren. As a community, we must work together to protect the vulnerable and improve morals and good ethical behaviour,” Amathole District Commissioner Major General Xakavu previously said.

Attacks on elderly citizens continue

Tolashe said on Sunday that the elderly are increasingly becoming victims of acts of violence.

“Many innocent people, especially women, have lost their lives due to false accusations of practising witchcraft without any evidence. Torturing and various forms of violence against older persons accused of witchcraft constitute an infringement of their fundamental Human Rights.

“Any form of abuse, neglect and exploitation of an older person is not only morally wrong, but also a punishable offence in terms of the Older Persons Act (Act No. 13 of 2006). Despite this and other similar legislation, persecution of elderly women suspected of witchcraft continues unabated in some parts of our country, and this is totally unacceptable.”

Tolashe called on community members to report such cases to a local social worker or police.

“As a society, we cannot afford to become numb to these acts of violence against our people. We can no longer afford to be bystanders, for if we do, we risk being complicit. Respect for our elders is a common theme across many religions worldwide, if not all of them.”

Tolashe further held a dialogue with young people, urging them to join the fight against the abuse of older persons.

“This involves raising awareness about elder abuse, supporting initiatives to prevent it, and advocating for community-level action in protecting the elderly from various forms of abuse, neglect and exploitation.”

