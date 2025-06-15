Eastern Cape flood victims reportedly occupied land illegally

As images of the devastation spread, many have questioned whether some of the flooded homes were built over flood lines.

A shack surrounded by water after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on 10 June 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

As the death toll in the Eastern Cape rises to at least 88 people, officials have reportedly confirmed that some of the areas hardest hit by flooding this week were occupied illegally.

Rescuers claim that around 10 000 people have been displaced, and 3 000 homes damaged or destroyed. At least 1 500 have been relocated to temporary shelters in community halls and other structures. Thursday has been declared an official day of mourning.

According to SABC News, unnamed Mthatha leaders confirmed that flood-hit areas were not occupied legally.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane last week urged those who had built on flood lines to move elsewhere and not return to their homes.

Eastern Cape floods from ‘open sluice gate’?

Meanwhile, the Premier’s office has rubbished claims that flooding in that area was caused by an open sluice gate at a nearby dam.

A social media user who spread the allegation called for a “class action [lawsuit] to hold the government to account”.

“Mthatha Dam has no sluice gate to open. Instead, it relies on its uncontrollable spillways to release water once it reaches a certain capacity. This design lets nature take its course safely and efficiently,” said the government, in response.

Ramaphosa blames climate change

President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed climate change during a visit to the affected areas on Friday.

“This is a catastrophic disaster for us, which is caused by climate change because we are not used to floods during winter,” Ramaphosa told the Mthatha community.

“During winter, we expect the cold here in the Eastern Cape, but now we are confronting floods. This goes to show the severity of the issue of climate change.”

