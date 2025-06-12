Elderly mother and son shot dead in KZN

Police were on scene for further investigations.

A mother and son have been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to numerous calls of a shooting incident on Sarnia Road before Stella Road in the Hillary area on Wednesday at about 7:45pm.

Crime scene

“On arrival, paramedics found Saps already in attendance and were shown into a house. Paramedics found two people believed to be a mother in her sixties and a male believed to be her son in his thirties who had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads.

“Paramedics assessed both of them; however, they showed no signs of life, and both were declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown; however, police were in attendance and will be investigating further.

ALSO READ: Former Stellenbosch mayor Nyaniso Jindela shot dead

Warrant of arrest

Meanwhile, police have issued a warrant of arrest for Lucky Boitumelo Molefe, a former Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) employee, in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old engineer in Vereeniging.

Armard Swart was shot in a hail of bullets while seated in his vehicle outside his workplace on 17 April 2024, allegedly by two suspects driving a white Hyundai i20.

Police said Swart sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene. Swart was shot 23 times.

Investigation

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said an intensive investigation led by the head office organised crime team and crime Intelligence led to the arrest of four suspects, including one who was suspected to be behind the murder.

“It was reported that the suspects orchestrated the assassination in order to silence him after he blew the whistle about fraud and corruption that was linked to a Transnet tender contract.

“Molefe from Johannesburg has been in hiding since December 2024, and police have been searching for him,” Mukhathi said.

ALSO READ: Two arrested and charged for IFP deputy chief whip’s ‘assassination’