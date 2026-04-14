Authorities thwart R1m explosives smuggling attempt into SA

The explosives were hiddeen in a concealed compartment.

Law enforcement authorities have intercepted explosives worth about R1 million at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Officials from the Border Management Authority (BMA), South African Police Service (Saps) and South African Revenue Service (SARS) discovered the explosives last week.

Explosives

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said a truck was trying to enter South Africa with the explosives.

“During a routine operation, bulk mining explosives, Cap fuse Carmex, and detonator fuse, with an estimated combined value of approximately R1 million, were intercepted at Beitbridge Port of Entry on 10 April 2026.”

Concealed compartment

Mogotsi said the truck was carrying a trailer with a concealed compartment for hiding the explosives.

“Upon questioning the driver about goods carried in the trailer, the driver informed officers that he was carrying scrap material. However, when officials conducted a thorough inspection, that is when they discovered the explosives. The driver was arrested after he attempted to flee.”

Investigations

Mogotsi said Saps officials were informed, and a case was subsequently opened at Musina Police Station.

“The explosives were handed over to the Saps Musina Explosives Unit, and further investigations to determine the origin and destination of the explosives are being conducted.”

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato, has commended the vigilance of the law enforcement authorities.

“I commend the team for working together with our border management stakeholders, for displaying Vigilance.

“This interception is part of our daily stop-and-search operations that our teams carry out at all our ports of entry to ensure only legitimate goods are allowed into the country,” Masiapato said.

Picture: BMA

Easter operations

Meanwhile, the BMA’s operational report for the 2026 Easter period highlighted a significant decrease in illegal person interceptions, while noting an increase in the arrest of facilitators.

The 10-day operation, which ran from 31 March to 9 April 2026, resulted in the interception of 4 763 individuals attempting to enter or exit South Africa illegally.

During the 2026 Easter period, the BMA experienced a notable 21% surge in traveller movements across its 71 ports of entry, processing over 1.2 million individuals.

Interceptions

Masiapato said that of the 4 763 intercepted travellers, about 3 170 were undocumented persons, 998 were undesirables, and 595 were found to be inadmissible to the country for various reasons, such as possession of fraudulent visas, failure to produce a yellow fever certificate, or possession of invalid travel documents.

According to Masiapato, this year’s interception figures represent a 24% decrease compared to the 6,253 recorded during the 2025 Easter period.