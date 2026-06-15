Police hunt killers behind Khayelitsha triple murder

All three victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a case of triple murder after two men and a woman were gunned down in the Western Cape.

The triple murder occurred in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening.

Provincial Police spokesperson André Traut said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Pama Road, Site B, where they discovered the bodies of two adult men and an adult woman.

Triple murder

Traut said all three victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests unknown suspects approached the victims and opened fire before fleeing the area.

“Police have reinforced their presence in the area to maintain stability, prevent any further violence, and reassure the community while investigators pursue all available leads,” Traut added.

Traut said the motive for the attack remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Jub Jub’s arrest

Meanwhile, TV presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been arrested on the East Rand, after allegedly kidnapping and firing shots at an e‑hailing driver during a dispute linked to his girlfriend.

It is understood that Maarohanye was handcuffed in Edenvale on Sunday morning, 14 June 2026.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said Maarohanye was arrested after he allegedly confronted an e-hailing driver about having a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

Confrontation

Sibeko said the incident occurred at 7:30am.

“The suspect allegedly forced the e-hailing driver into his vehicle and prevented him from leaving. During the incident, the suspect reportedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver.

“The e-hailing driver managed to escape unharmed and immediately drove to a nearby police station to report the matter. Police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. Investigations are continuing,” Sibeko said.

Maarohanye is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 June 2026.