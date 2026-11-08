Bellville taxi rank shooting leaves four dead as police arrest ‘hitman’ in ex-Knysna mayor’s murder

Western Cape police have arrested a 44-year-old man linked to Aubrey Tsengwa's killing.

A deadly shooting at the Bellville taxi rank in the Western Cape claimed four lives, while a separate murder investigation has resulted in the arrest of a suspected hitman in connection with the killing of Knysna municipality’s former mayor.

The two developments come amid ongoing police investigations into violent crimes across the province.

Deadly shooting at Bellville taxi rank

Four men were shot dead after armed suspects opened fire at the taxi rank on Saturday night, 7 November 2026.

The attack reportedly took place at around 9pm when four suspects, travelling in two vehicles, arrived at a section of the taxi rank and allegedly launched an attack on the victims.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the shooting resulted in four fatalities, with another man and a child sustaining injuries.

The provincial taxi violence unit is investigating the incident after Bellville police opened murder and attempted murder cases.

A firearm believed to be linked to a taxi driver was also confiscated as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

“Investigations into the shooting incident continue,” Western Cape police spokesperson, Frederick C. van Wyk said in a statement on Sunday, 8 November.

Arrest in former Knysna mayor murder case

In another significant development, Western Cape police have arrested a 44-year-old man believed to have been involved in the assassination of Aubrey Tsengwa.

The arrest was carried out by the political killings task team (PKTT).

Tsengwa was murdered in Joodsekamp on 19 August 2026 while travelling home with three other occupants who survived the attack.

He was an ANC councillor representing ward 8 and served as Knysna’s executive mayor between August 2022 and February 2025.

His murder investigation had already resulted in the arrest of thee suspects, who have appeared in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court.

The police have now made a further breakthrough with the arrest of the man suspected of being the hitman.

“The investigation led the team to Peddie in the Eastern Cape, where a takedown operation was conducted on Friday, 6 November 2026, resulting in the arrest of the suspect,” national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

The 44-year-old suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday, 9 November 2026.

He faces one charge of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The two men charged in connection with Tsengwa’s murder, Vusumzi Gungu, 46, and Thobelani Lakhe, 39, are due back in court on 10 December, the Knysna Plett Herald reported.

Meanwhile, charges against the third accused, Lonwabo Faleni, provisionally withdrawn.

Thestate has, however, reserved the right to reinstate the charges against Faleni should circumstances warrant such a move.