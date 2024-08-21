‘Bewitched’ Eastern Cape traditional leader handed life sentence for murder

The traditional leader asked for assistance with the crime claiming the elderly victim was responsible for strangling him in his sleep

A traditional leader in the Eastern Cape has been given a life sentence for murder.

Inkosi Masibonge Magodla was found guilty of murdering a 94-year-old man who he believed had bewitched him.

The Tsomo Regional Court handed down the sentence on 21 August after finding Magodla guilty of the April 2022 crime.

Would-be accomplices turned witnesses

The elderly man was murderer in his home while the majority of the villagers were at a funeral for a fellow community member.

The deceased’s body was found by his five-year-old great-grandchild who alerted a family member as they came home from the funeral.

Shortly after the discovery, a young man told a family member of the victim that they had been approached earlier that morning by a man wanting assistance with a suspicious act.

The man, who was revealed as being Inkosi Magodla, claimed he was being strangled in his sleep by the old man and he thus wanted help in killing the 94-year-old.

This information was given to police, who then confiscated the traditional leaders’ clothes that he was identified as wearing that day.

Investigators found blood on the clothes, with DNA analysis later confirmed was that of the deceased.

“With the lab results linking Inkosi Magodla to the offence and witness statements placing him at the scene of the crime with a weapon, the police arrested him,” confirmed Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Magodla angry at being denied

The traditional leader was initially denied bail and then pleaded not guilty, providing an alibi, which was refuted by eight witnesses aiding the prosecution.

“Five of those eight witnesses who testified were the young men whom the accused had approached to commit the murder,” explained Tyali.

“They told the court how the accused was angry when they did not want to carry out his request and told them he would do it himself,” Tyali added.

Additionally, two witnesses testified that the traditional healer told them not to wait for police but to call a hearse.

Commendations for winesses

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo praised the five young men for their assistance, especially after they declined to murder the elderly man.

HE added that too many matters affecting the vulnerable member so communities were being handled by the NPA, especially against those “preyed upon by those who wield power”.

