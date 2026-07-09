BMW driver arrested in Boksburg for nearly doubling speed limit

The man was nabbed by officers while conducting high-speed law enforcement operations.

A motorist driving a grey BMW at nearly double the speed limit was arrested after Ekurhuleni Metro Police clocked him at 154 km/h in an 80 km/h zone during a high‑speed enforcement operation.

The man was handcuffed after travelling at an excessive speed on Jubilee Road, in the Boksburg area, on Wednesday, 8 July 2026.

Speeding

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said the man was nabbed by officers while conducting high-speed law enforcement operations.

“Using a ProLaser 4 speed measuring equipment, Officers recorded a grey BMW travelling at 154 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, almost double the prescribed speed limit.

“The vehicle was immediately stopped, and the driver failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for travelling at such a dangerously excessive speed,” Thepa said.

Arrest

Thepa said the suspect was arrested and charged with exceeding the prescribed speed limit.

“He was detained at the Boksburg Police Station and is expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon.”

Warning

The EMPD strongly warns motorists that excessive speeding, particularly in and around residential areas, poses a serious threat to the lives of pedestrians, children, cyclists, and other road users.

“Speed limits in these areas are in place to protect communities and to provide drivers with sufficient time to react to unexpected hazards.”

The EMPD reminds motorists that exceeding the speed limit is a criminal offence that will not be tolerated.

“Drivers who choose to disregard the law by travelling at excessive speeds endanger innocent lives and can expect decisive law enforcement action, including arrest and prosecution.”

Limpopo speedster

In February 2026, a 46-year-old man was arrested for speeding at nearly 200km/h in Limpopo.

The incident came as the country battled a high number of road fatalities.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety warned motorists that breaking the rules of the road would face the full might of the law.