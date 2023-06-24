Nine arrested for daring Nkandla mosque attack in KZN

By Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have made a breakthrough and arrested nine suspects in connection with a robbery at a Nkandla mosque on Friday 23 June.

It is understood the Muslim congregants were gathered at the place of worship in Nkandla on Friday when they were accosted by the gang of robbers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects — who were travelling in multiple vehicles — stormed the place of worship before holding up the congregants and robbing them of their valuables.

“According to the victims, the men were all armed with firearms and they robbed them of their cash, cellphones and other valuables. Police at Nkandla were notified and immediately mobilised all available police officers and other law enforcement agencies.

“With the assistance of the community, police were able to locate a sedan and minibus taxi that was used to flee the scene,” Naicker said.

Nine arrested

Naicker added that both vehicles were intercepted in different locations.

“Nine men aged between 24 and 33-years-old were arrested. Police officers seized three 9mm pistols, as well as some of the stolen cellphones and cash. Investigations are ongoing and detectives expect to make more arrests soon.”

Naicker said the arrested men have been detained pending their imminent court appearance in KZN.

Places of worship

Place worship have become more frequent targets for criminals who prey on unsuspecting worshipers.

Earlier this year, two suspects were shot dead after they tried to rob a mosque in Kensington, Johannesburg, while four others were killed in a separate incident when the Hawks foiled a truck hijacking.

In the first incident, it is understood congregants were at the place of worship in Johannesburg on when they were accosted by a group of unknown armed men who demanded cash and valuables.

Worshippers retaliate, fatally wounding two robbers

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the congregants retaliated during the incident.

“One of the congregant members reportedly retaliated and shot two of the three suspects, fatally wounding them.”

“While police attended to the crime scene, a [second] shootout ensued. During this shootout, two people including a police officer sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical assistance,” Sello said.

