Police uncover drug manufacturing operation in Randfontein

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Law enforcement agencies dismantled a drug manufacturing operation in Randfontein.

The discovery was made when the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, together with Johannesburg Crime Intelligence and K9 unit, executed a search and seizure operation on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said that the team uncovered drug manufacturing equipment and a whole host of chemicals believed to be used in the production of Mandrax tablets.

“The operation, carried out in Zuurbekom, Bekkersdal, resulted in the swift arrest of a 39-year-old suspect, whose identity cannot be disclosed just yet,” Nkwalase said.

The suspect faces charges of drug trafficking and fraud.

Passport documents

In a surprising turn of events, the police also found the suspect in possession of passport documents from Zimbabwe and Mozambique, leading to an additional charge of fraud.

“Authorities are further considering the inclusion of a charge for contravening the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 as the investigation progresses,” he added.

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng, commended the joint team for the arrest. “We appeal to the public to always act positively and report suspicious activities related to drug manufacturing and trafficking in Gauteng province,” he said.

The 39-year-old suspect is expected to make an appearance at the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 5 June 2023.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last month, the police in Polokwane apprehended a 29-year-old male suspect on charges of illegal drug manufacturing and dealing, as well as possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Caught red-handed

According to police reports, the Provincial Crime Intelligence Narcotics Team and the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit conducted a tactical operation in the early hours of the morning in Polokwane.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, told that the suspect was caught red-handed, packaging drugs in small sachets within his mini drug laboratory.

“A significant quantity of drugs, including nyaope, crystal meth, and rock, with an estimated street value of R1 million, was discovered in a vehicle on the same premises,” he said.

In addition to the drug-related offenses, a grey Volkswagen Polo valued at R240 000, suspected to be stolen, was also seized.

The suspect faced charges of illegal drug manufacturing, dealing in illicit drugs, and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and has appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.