Gauteng man arrested for transporting crystal meth worth R50m

Police uncovered crystal meth hidden inside the truck, weighing over 313 kg.

A 35-year-old man from Gauteng has been arrested in connection with one of the largest drug busts in recent months, with police seizing crystal meth valued at R50 million.

Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday during the ongoing Interprovincial Crime-Combat Operation.

In a coordinated effort involving police from the Free State, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, police intercepted a significant drug consignment, seizing crystal meth within the first 24 hours of the operation.

Drug bust

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said law enforcement officials from the Aliwal North Detectives and Crime Intelligence (CI) were conducting a tracing operation when they received information about a truck travelling from Smithfield to Aliwal North, suspected of transporting drugs.

“The vehicle was intercepted at the bridge and escorted into the town for a thorough search. In response, the K9 Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) were summoned to the scene.

“A detailed search of the truck led to the discovery of 12 large bags of crystal meth, weighing a total of 313.5 kg, with an estimated street value of R50 million,” Earle said.

Earle said the truck used in the transportation of the drugs was also confiscated.

Arrest

“The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Gauteng, who is both the driver and owner of the truck, has been arrested. He is scheduled to appear in the Aliwal North Magistrate’s Court.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha commended the police in Aliwal North for the arrest.

“The arrest of the 35-year-old man serves as proof that our crime-fighting strategies are beginning to produce positive results. We commend the Aliwal North police for apprehending this suspect.

“In our province, we have reached a point where criminals must understand that if they commit a crime, they will be arrested, and police will defend themselves if attacked by criminals,” Nqatha said.

