Police nab second Brazilian drug mule at OR Tambo this week

OR Tambo police arrested a Brazilian woman with cocaine wrapped around her torso, marking the second drug mule intercepted this week from São Paulo, Brazil.

The OR Tambo International Airport police had a busy week after arresting a second Brazilian alleged drug trafficker who had cocaine wrapped around their torso.

The police arrested a 44-year-old female Brazilian drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday. She had just landed from São Paulo, Brazil, at 1pm.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that police intelligence intercepted the alleged drug trafficker. Officers found cocaine wrapped around her upper body.

Police find cocaine wrapped around their torsos

The woman faces a charge of drug trafficking and will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s soon.

On Sunday, authorities arrested another alleged drug trafficker from Brazil and seized R1.8 million worth of cocaine in his possession.

Police found over 3kg of drugs wrapped around the 25-year-old man’s body when they apprehended him shortly after his arrival from São Paulo.

ALSO READ: Mexican man nabbed in R100m ‘drug lab’ bust in Rietfontein

“This is the second drug trafficker to be arrested with cocaine wrapped around their upper torso this week,” Mathe said.

She added that the OR Tambo International Airport police continue to sniff out drug traffickers as they land.

“South Africa is not a playground for drug peddlers,” Mathe added.

SA not a drug peddler playground

Last month, during an update on countrywide policing operations, the Saps said ongoing interception of drug traffickers and drug dealers and seizure of massive drug consignments across the country continues to serve as a deterrent to those involved in the illicit drug trade.

#sapsHQ Ongoing interception of drug traffickers, drug dealers and seizure of massive drug consignments across the country continues to serve as a deterrent to those involved in the illicit drug trade. #DrugsOffTheStreets #OperationShanela NP pic.twitter.com/3yBaBbAeQE — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 28, 2024

Police intercepted 14 drug traffickers at OR Tambo International Airport over three months.

“Our collaboration and cooperation as the Saps with other police agencies from other countries in intercepting these drug miles must also be commended,” the Saps said.

ALSO READ: SA drug trafficker nabbed with R5.4m worth of cocaine in Ethiopia

“We have intercepted four South African drug traffickers who were en route to South Africa from Brazil via other countries.”

On 12 October, Saps arrested a 25-year-old South African woman drug trafficker in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

SA drug traffickers

A team from Saps Gauteng counter-narcotics covert intelligence flagged the woman through Saps Interpol after suspecting that she was travelling to Brazil to collect drugs and fly back to South Africa via several countries.

The woman indeed travelled to Brazil from OR Tambo International Airport during the first week of October.