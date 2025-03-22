Two more drug mules arrested at OR Tambo Airport

The latest arrests bring the total number of similar arrests at the airport to five since January.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested two more suspected drug mules at the OR Tambo International Airport.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk, a 24-year-old Brazilian man and a 51-year-old South African woman who had travelled on the same flight from São Paulo, Brazil, were intercepted by police upon their arrival on Thursday.

Their arrest led to the seizure of cocaine valued at more than R1 million.

A medical examination confirmed that both suspects had ingested “bullets” suspected to contain cocaine.

The processing of the substances is ongoing and the final quantity and value of the seized drugs will be determined upon completion.

Police also discovered and confiscated cocaine concealed inside the suspects’ luggage.

Further investigations are underway to establish any potential links between the two individuals.

Drug-related arrests

The latest arrests bring the total number of similar arrests at the airport to five since January.

On Friday, police intercepted a shipment of white powder, suspected to be heroin, worth more than R200 000.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shipment was destined for London, UK.

Last month, police arrested two South African nationals for drug trafficking at OR Tambo International Airport and seized cocaine with an estimated street value of R7.5 million.

The pair, a man and a woman, arrived separately on different flights from Brazil when they were intercepted by police.

Upon inspection, the woman was found in possession of cocaine worth R2.5 million, while the male suspect was carrying R5 million worth of cocaine in his luggage.

They were subsequently arrested and face charges related to drug trafficking.

Drug trafficking in SA

Last year, police at OR Tambo intercepted several drug trafficking suspects travelling from Brazil.

In September, a 21-year-old South African woman expelled no less than 110 drug bullets following her arrest.

Statistics from Saps OR Tambo revealed that this was the most number of drug bullets discovered in eight years.

The young woman was arrested at the airport during a joint operation between Saps and Sars Customs.

She was profiled and intercepted upon her arrival on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil.

The same month, a 30-year-old Namibian drug mule was arrested after arriving from São Paulo. She was also taken for a medical examination and expelled over 60 drug bullets.

She was charged with drug trafficking.

This followed the arrest of a Nigerian drug mule for drug trafficking a week before. He was arrested after being found in possession of cocaine concealed in aircraft headphones. He had also just landed from São Paulo.

Police national commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the vigilance of Sars and Saps members at the airport.

“Our men and women in blue, working closely with Sars Customs and various stakeholders, continue to assert the authority of the state at all our ports of entry,” said Masemola.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our members and urge them to do more to squeeze the space for criminals. Drug traffickers are feeling the heat and there is nowhere to hide.”