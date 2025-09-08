Two brothers arrested for murder of sibling in Eastern Cape

The two brothers alleged that they found their elder brother raping their niece.

Two brothers have been arrested for the murder of their elder sibling in the Eastern Cape.

The two siblings, aged 17 and 21 years old from Mambalwini locality – Xhorhana A/A, were handcuffed on Sunday.

Murder

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the two brothers severely assaulted their 39-year-old sibling on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the three brothers, with their 15-year-old niece, were from a local tavern on Saturday, and the two brothers alleged that they found their elder brother raping their niece and started assaulting him.

“He fought back but was ultimately overpowered and was kept in a locked rondavel house within the homestead for Saturday night with his hands tied with a rope. On Sunday at about 8am, the elder brother was found already dead in the rondavel he was kept in,” Matyolo said.

Investigations

Matyolo said investigations are continuing.

“Police were summoned and they arrested the two male suspects, charged with murder, whilst the rape case has also been opened by the niece. Investigation into the whole matter continues.

“The duo will appear before the Mqanduli Magistrate Court on Monday, 8 September, facing a murder charge,” Matyolo said.

Court murder

Meanwhile, police are still searching for suspects involved in the murder of a person at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

The man was gunned down while entering the court on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit are investigating the incident.

“In suspected gang fights that unfolded in Athlone on Friday morning, a man was shot dead on the court premises by a gunman who fled the scene.”

Shootings

Potelwa said they have registered a murder and two attempted murder cases for investigation.

This is not the first shooting outside a court of law.

Last month, a 24-year-old man was shot dead and another was injured outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town.

