JUST IN: Five suspects shot dead in gun battle with KZN police

8 September 2025

The gun battle occurred in Chatsworth

Five suspects shot dead in gun battle with KZN police

Picture: iStock

Five suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the gun battle occurred in Chatsworth early on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers are on the scene.

“More details will follow”

Cop killers shot dead

Last month, two suspects wanted for the murder of a police officer, attempted murder, and a string of house and armed robberies in KZN were shot dead.

The duo were shot and fatally wounded when they started a gunfight with police in Inanda on Tuesday night, 12 August 2025.

 Netshiunda said officers were following up on intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspects when they located the suspects.

“The information led the police to a house in the Maplazini area in Inanda. When police arrived at the house, they introduced themselves as police officers and instructed the suspects to open the door.”

*This is a developing story

