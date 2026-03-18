Cape Town high-speed chase ends in dagga bust

The driver failed to comply with the lawful instruction and sped off.

A motorist has been arrested for possession of dagga after a high-speed chase in the Western Cape.

It is understood that members of the Cape Town Traffic’s Roadblock Unit (RBT) were conducting a vehicle checkpoint on Spine Road in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, when they attempted to stop a white Hyundai i20 for failing to display a valid licence disc.

High-speed chase

Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the incident occurred at about 7.55am.

“The driver failed to comply with the lawful instruction and sped off, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. The chase continued towards Mfuleni, Driftsands, where the suspect’s vehicle eventually came to a stop after sustaining damage to its front axle and wheel.”

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Dagga

Jacobs said the driver then fled the scene on foot.

“Traffic officials pursued the suspect and successfully apprehended him shortly thereafter. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 24.5 bags of dagga.

“The suspect, a 30-year-old male, was arrested and charged with reckless and negligent driving, as well as possession of a large quantity of dagga,” Jacobs said.

The man was detained at Mfuleni Police Station, where a docket has been opened.

“The city commends the members involved for their swift response and professionalism in ensuring the suspect was brought to justice,” Jacobs said.

Picture: Cape Town Traffic

KZN shooting

Meanwhile, a man has been shot dead while allegedly trying to rob a South African Police Service (Saps) member in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred on Botanic Gardens Road in the Berea area on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the shooting just after 7.30am on Wednesday.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Saps and multiple security personnel in attendance and were shown to a male believed to be in his twenties who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.”

Jamieson said paramedics assessed the man; however, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

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