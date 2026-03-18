Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Cape Town high-speed chase ends in dagga bust

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

18 March 2026

10:33 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The driver failed to comply with the lawful instruction and sped off.

Cape Town man arrested after high-speed dagga chase

The suspect was found in possession of a large quantity of dagga. Picture: Cape Town Traffic.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A motorist has been arrested for possession of dagga after a high-speed chase in the Western Cape.

It is understood that members of the Cape Town Traffic’s Roadblock Unit (RBT) were conducting a vehicle checkpoint on Spine Road in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, when they attempted to stop a white Hyundai i20 for failing to display a valid licence disc.

High-speed chase

Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the incident occurred at about 7.55am.

“The driver failed to comply with the lawful instruction and sped off, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. The chase continued towards Mfuleni, Driftsands, where the suspect’s vehicle eventually came to a stop after sustaining damage to its front axle and wheel.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ex‑Saps Special Task Force cop remains in custody over Witness D assassination

Dagga

Jacobs said the driver then fled the scene on foot.

“Traffic officials pursued the suspect and successfully apprehended him shortly thereafter. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 24.5 bags of dagga.

“The suspect, a 30-year-old male, was arrested and charged with reckless and negligent driving, as well as possession of a large quantity of dagga,” Jacobs said.

The man was detained at Mfuleni Police Station, where a docket has been opened.

“The city commends the members involved for their swift response and professionalism in ensuring the suspect was brought to justice,” Jacobs said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Picture: Cape Town Traffic

KZN shooting

Meanwhile, a man has been shot dead while allegedly trying to rob a South African Police Service (Saps) member in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred on Botanic Gardens Road in the Berea area on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the shooting just after 7.30am on Wednesday.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Saps and multiple security personnel in attendance and were shown to a male believed to be in his twenties who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.”

Jamieson said paramedics assessed the man; however, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

NOW READ: Madlanga Commission rules Witness G will be heard via virtual broadcast

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

arrest Cape Town dagga drug bust Police speeding

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Miracle in Mankweng: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery [VIDEO]
News Peet and Mel Viljoen held by ICE in detention centres amid retail theft charges
Politics ANC will be the biggest loser as Joburg factions meet at the high court
News Madlanga commission: Sergeant Nkosi explains his claim that Sibiya ‘likes’ Mkhwanazi
Politics What Holomisa told US ambassador Bozell about ‘white genocide’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News