WATCH: Armed robbers strike Brooklyn Mall, public warned

A security officer was shot and injured during the armed robbery at the mall.

At least six suspects have been arrested in connection with a brazen robbery at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria, Gauteng.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers recovered a rifle and a hijacked vehicle linked to the incident.

Mall robbery

Videos which have been widely circulated on social media showed shoppers taking cover and running for safety as the robbers brazenly and randomly fired shots during the robbery.

Shops at the mall have shut their doors as police cordoned off the shopping centre following the robbery.

A security officer was shot and injured during the armed robbery at the mall, sending terrified shoppers scrambling for safety as stores went into lockdown, according to The Citizen’s regional paper, The Rekord.

Robbery at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria. Shots fired. pic.twitter.com/4pcqszBthI – Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 18, 2026

Public warning

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area and remain alert. Police are on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding the brazen robbery.

KZN shooting

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead while allegedly trying to rob a South African Police Service (Saps) member in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred on Botanic Gardens Road in the Berea area on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: Cape Town high-speed chase ends in dagga bust

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics responded to the shooting just after 7.30am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Saps and multiple security personnel in attendance and were shown to a male believed to be in his twenties who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.”

Saps officer attacked

Jamieson said paramedics assessed the man; however, he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

“It is alleged that the man attacked a Saps official who retaliated. However, all necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

NOW READ: Madlanga Commission rules Witness G will be heard via virtual broadcast