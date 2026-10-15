Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

CCTV captures Boxer Store horror as employee guns down three women

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

15 October 2026

03:23 am

RELATED ARTICLES

A manhunt for the suspect is underway.

CCTV captures Boxer Store horror as employee guns down three women

What should have been a routine workplace disciplinary hearing ended in carnage when a former employee allegedly opened fire inside a Boxer Superstore. Picture: For illustrative purposes only. The Citizen/Letaba Herald.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

What should have been a routine workplace disciplinary hearing ended in carnage when a former employee allegedly opened fire inside a Boxer Superstore in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), leaving three female managers dead and triggering an intensive manhunt for the gunman.

The shooting occurred at the store in Eshowe on Saturday.

Disciplinary hearing

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect had gone to the store for an internal disciplinary hearing when the tragedy unfolded.

“The suspect, who is a former employee of the store, had gone for his internal disciplinary hearing. The suspect produced a firearm and shot three people who were declared dead at the scene. A manhunt for the suspect is underway.”

Police have not publicly identified the suspect and have appealed to anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward as investigations continue.

Tragic shooting

CCTV footage of the incident, widely circulated on social media, shows the former employee, dressed in black, entering an office where the three female managers were gathered.

He then allegedly drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the women at very close range and continued to shoot them multiple times, emptying his firearm.

After the victims fell to the floor, the gunman allegedly reloaded his weapon by taking out another gun magazine, reloading his weapon and firing additional shots at the women before fleeing the scene.

Suspect

Police have not publicly identified the suspect and have appealed to anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward as investigations continue.

The three victims were reportedly members of the store’s management team, including the store manager, bakery manager and administration manager.

RELATED ARTICLES

Condolences

Boxer Stores has expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and said it is cooperating fully with the police investigation while supporting employees affected by the tragedy.

“The Boxer family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three of our colleagues, whose lives were taken in a horrific act of violence at our Eshowe store on Saturday, 10 October 2026.”

“We are working closely with the Saps and relevant authorities, providing our full cooperation and assistance with the ongoing investigation,” Boxer Stores said.

Staff

It said the staff members will be remembered.

“Above all, we remember three valued members of our Boxer family whose lives were tragically cut short. They will not be forgotten.”

Appeal

As the search for the suspect continues, police urge the public not to approach him if spotted.

Anyone with information that may assist police investigations is urged to contact the Saps immediately.

Read more on these topics

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) KZN SAPS manhunt Police shooting South African Police Service (SAPS)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Zuma drops latest appeals, set to face long-delayed arms deal corruption trial in 2027
News R6m spent on toilets with no plumbing at ‘state-of-the-art’ sports facility (VIDEO)
Courts ‘He meets a lot of girls around me’: Audio recording reveals Shadrack Sibiya’s links to women
News Mpumalanga businessman left ruined by government contract dispute and legal battle
News ‘Culture of waste’ costs Mpumalanga R6.7bn in three years, report shows

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News